Telangana assembly elections 2018: PM Modi to address rally in Hyderabad on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Lal Bahadur Shastri RPT Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday to give a fillip to BJPs poll campaign, party sources said.

“He will be landing at Begumpet Airport. He will address a public meeting and return to the national capital in the evening,” BJP Telangana units chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said.

This is Modi’s second visit to poll-bound Telangana.

He had addressed meetings at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar last week.

Modi, in his campaigns, had lacerated Telangana’s ruling TRS and the Congress for perpetuating “family rule” and pursuing “vote bank” politics that harm development like “termites”.

Calling the two parties two sides of the same coin, Modi had recalled caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “apprenticeship” with the Congress and claimed that they were playing a “friendly match” in the assembly polls.

BJP chief Amit Shah, on his part, has so far addressed about 10 election meetings in Telangana and requested people to give a chance to his party to rule the state.

