Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said Warangal should be developed 'on par with' Hyderabad and asked officials to prepare a 'Master Plan-2050' for the city's comprehensive development. Telangana CM asks officials to prepare Master Plan-2050 for development of Warangal

Reddy, who held a review on Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation development with ministers and officials during a visit to Warangal, instructed the officials to take steps to develop it as a heritage city.

He told them to complete land acquisition for developing Inner and Outer Ring Roads for the city and to furnish full details regarding the requirements of funds for it.

The chief minister suggested to them developing the proposed Outer Ring Road in such a way to connect one national highway with another in the city.

He also asked the officials to ensure that a road is developed to connect the Outer Ring Road to Textile Park in the city.

The chief minister also directed the officials to prepare plans to develop an underground drainage system under the 'Smart City mission', to lay drinking water pipelines and also to prevent encroachment of 'Nalas' .

He expressed anger over the escalation in the estimated cost of construction of the super-specialty hospital in Warangal, the release said.

He questioned the authorities about increasing the estimated cost of hospital construction to ₹1,726 crore from ₹1,100 crore without any approval. How can the estimated cost be increased by ₹626 crore by 'oral orders'?, he asked.

Reddy told the officials to conduct a 'full forensic audit' on the construction cost, it said.

Later, speaking at the inauguration of a private hospital, he said the government is developing Telangana as a 'medical tourism hub'.

The government is thinking of providing a 'digital health profile card' and to facilitate free medical treatment to every citizen in the state, the release quoted him as saying.

