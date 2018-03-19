Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee, says will work together to forge ‘federal front’

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday and said that they would work towards an alternative front that will be a force “for the people”.

“People are thinking before 2019, there will be another front. Let me clarify that this front will be for people of India. This won’t be a mere alliance of a few political parties, this will be for the people. There is a need for alternate force,” Chandrashekhar Rao told ANI news.

“We are working towards formation of a federal front,” Rao said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president met Banerjee in her office in Kolkata.

“It is a good beginning. I think politics is a continuous process, whatever we have discussed is aimed towards development of the country,” said Mamata Banerjee on the meeting.

The meeting between the two chief ministers came amid Rao making efforts to stitch a political front by uniting regional parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial 2019 general elections.

Mamata on Friday had urged all opposition parties to work closely together against the NDA.

Following his meeting with Banerjee, Rao is likely to tour Delhi, probably after the budget session of the State Legislature, to meet more regional satraps, to persuade them to be part of the third front.