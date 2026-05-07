Hyderabad Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged the Centre to grant early approval for the second phase of the Hyderabad metro rail project as a joint venture between the state and central governments, an official statement said. Telangana CM seeks central approval for Hyderabad metro rail phase-II

Revanth Reddy met Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and submitted a presentation on the proposed expansion plans for both phase-II and phase-III of Hyderabad metro.

The chief minister explained to the Union minister that the Telangana government had already prepared and submitted a comprehensive detailed project report (DPR) for phase-II of the Hyderabad metro rail, covering seven corridors with a total proposed network length of 122.9 kilometres.

According to the official statement, the estimated cost of the phase-II expansion project is ₹38,595 crore. The chief minister requested the Centre to approve the project at the earliest and extended financial and administrative support by partnering with the Telangana government for its execution.

Revanth Reddy also requested the Centre to consider the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) – Bharat Future City corridor as part of Hyderabad metro rail phase-III. He informed the Union minister that the DPR related to the phase-III corridor had already been submitted to the Centre.

The proposed Airport – Future City metro corridor is being projected by the Telangana government as a crucial infrastructure component aimed at addressing Hyderabad’s long-term transportation needs and supporting future urban expansion.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s rapid urban growth, Revanth Reddy stressed the urgent need to further expand the metro rail network to meet increasing commuter demand and improve urban mobility across the city.

He told Khattar that the state government had taken over the Hyderabad metro rail phase-I project from L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) with the objective of ensuring smooth and integrated expansion of future metro phases.

The chief minister said with phase-I now under government control, the execution and integration of phase-II and phase-III projects would become easier and more efficient.

Senior officials from both the Centre and the Telangana government, including Union housing and urban affairs department secretary K Srinivas, chief minister’s special secretary B Ajith Reddy, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director Sarfaraz Ahmed, state government urban transport advisor N V S Reddy and others attended the meeting.