Telangana Congress MP filmed Dy CM’s house to expose ‘illegality’, arrested

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:58 IST

Congress MP Revanth Reddy has been arrested in Hyderabad on Thursday for allegedly illegal filming of the farmhouse owned by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and minister KT Rama Rao on the city outskirts on Monday.

After his arrest, the Malkajgiri MP, who is also the working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), was remanded to 14-days judicial custody.

He was picked up by the police at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in the evening, soon after he returned from Delhi and was shifted to Narsingi police station.

An official statement from Cyberabad police, however, said Revanth came to the police station and surrendered before he was arrested by the police after due procedure.

“He was booked under Section 188, 287, 109 and 120 (b) of Indian Penal Code, besides Section 11 (a) of the Aircraft Act,” the police said.

The police statement said Reddy argued that his name shouldn’t appear in the FIR before he was confronted with “evidence”.

“We explained to him about his involvement and showed him the evidence. Since he refused to cooperate with the police, he was arrested following due procedure,” the police said.

The police told him that using drone cameras without permission was a crime. Five of his followers have already been arrested and remanded.

On Monday, Reddy, along with former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other followers, went to Janwada village under the Gandipet gram panchayat of Ranga Reddy district with an intention to disclose that a farmhouse belonging to KTR, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was allegedly built illegally in about eight acres of land.

Reddy alleged that the farm house was built in violation of a government order prohibiting constructions within a 10-kilometer radius of the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar tanks. He claimed that KTR had spent Rs 25 crore to build the farmhouse on the land worth Rs 250 crore.

The MP allegedly used drone cameras to film the farmhouse and its surrounding structures to show as evidence to the media.

While Reddy and others were trying to barge into the farmhouse premises, the police reached there and stopped them. Reddy was taken into custody briefly for resisting the police.