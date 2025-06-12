List of assets Telangana engineer Nune Sridhar amassed: 19 plots, hotels, gold and…
Raids found Nune Sridhar owned large assets, both movable and immovable, with market value likely far exceeding their officially recorded worth.
An executive engineer from Telangana’s Irrigation & CAD Department has been arrested for allegedly accumulating assets far exceeding his known sources of income, news agency ANI reported.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against Nune Sridhar, posted at Division No.-8, SRSP Camp in Choppadandi, Karimnagar. The agency said that the engineer acquired wealth through unlawful methods and misuse of his official position during his tenure.
Raids revealed that Sridhar possessed a vast collection of movable and immovable properties, with their actual market value suspected to be much higher than what is officially recorded.
The searches are still in progress. Sridhar has been taken into custody and sent to judicial remand, as further investigations continue.
According to NDTV, another report has recommended criminal proceedings in the Medigadda Barrage case, a key part of Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project, after major structural damage in 2023, including the collapse of several piers.
The Telangana Vigilance Commission has urged the Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Department to initiate criminal action against senior engineers and the construction agency responsible.
Here's the list of assets owned by the engineer
- Lavish wedding expenditure: An NDTV report revealed that Nune Sridhar, an executive engineer in Telangana’s irrigation department, allegedly spent several crores on a grand destination wedding for his son in Thailand.
- Multi-location ACB raids: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at 14 locations, including Sridhar’s residence and properties linked to his relatives, uncovering assets far beyond his known sources of income.
- High-value real estate holdings: During the raids, officials discovered a villa in Tellapur, a 4,500 sq ft flat in Hyderabad’s upscale Sky High complex, and three additional flats in Karimnagar.
- Other major properties: Sridhar was also found to own three independent buildings — one each in Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar — as well as commercial space in Ameerpet.
- Extensive land and luxury assets: Authorities recovered 19 prime residential plots across three cities, 16 acres of agricultural land, stakes in multiple hotels in Karimnagar, two four-wheelers, gold jewellery, and large bank deposits.