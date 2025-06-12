List of assets Telangana engineer Nune Sridhar amassed: 19 plots, hotels, gold and…

An executive engineer from Telangana’s Irrigation & CAD Department has been arrested for allegedly accumulating assets far exceeding his known sources of income, news agency ANI reported. Nune Sridhar, executive engineer from Telangana’s Irrigation & CAD Department (X)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against Nune Sridhar, posted at Division No.-8, SRSP Camp in Choppadandi, Karimnagar. The agency said that the engineer acquired wealth through unlawful methods and misuse of his official position during his tenure.

Raids revealed that Sridhar possessed a vast collection of movable and immovable properties, with their actual market value suspected to be much higher than what is officially recorded.

The searches are still in progress. Sridhar has been taken into custody and sent to judicial remand, as further investigations continue.

According to NDTV, another report has recommended criminal proceedings in the Medigadda Barrage case, a key part of Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project, after major structural damage in 2023, including the collapse of several piers.

The Telangana Vigilance Commission has urged the Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Department to initiate criminal action against senior engineers and the construction agency responsible.

Here's the list of assets owned by the engineer