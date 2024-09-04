Telangana flood live updates: CMs of both Telugu states visit deluged areas; IAF deploys helicopters for relief
Telangana flood live updates: Floodwaters in several areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have started receding as both states did not experience any heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state governments have intensified relief efforts in the affected regions. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited some of the flooded areas in their respective states....Read More
After visiting flood-affected areas, Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with ministers and officials at the Mahabubabad district Collectorate, directing officials across the state to prepare reports on encroachments on water bodies, such as lakes.
Union minister G Kishan Reddy stated on Tuesday that the floods in Telangana cannot be declared a "national calamity" as requested by the state government. However, he assured that the Centre would offer all possible assistance to the state.
Reddy advised the Telangana government to utilize the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for flood relief efforts and mentioned that additional funds would be allocated by the Union government after central teams assess the damage. The Telangana government has already announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹five lakh for the families of those who died in rain-related incidents.
The Telangana state government has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the area and assess the damage caused by the heavy rains. The government estimates the damage at over ₹5,000 crore and has asked the Centre for immediate assistance of ₹2,000 crore, according to Reddy.
In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed all state officials to enhance their efforts in providing relief and assisting flood victims, particularly in Vijayawada, which has been severely affected by the unprecedented rainfall and flooding.
State Finance Minister P Keshav said that the floodwaters in Vijayawada are gradually receding, although rescue and relief operations are still ongoing. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director R Kurmanadh noted that approximately 60 to 70 of the 100 affected colonies remain waterlogged.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted relief operations in the flood-affected Vijayawada district of Andhra Pradesh. The IAF has deployed six Mi-17 helicopters and two Chetak helicopters to distribute relief supplies in the region.
Additionally, 50,000 kg of relief materials have been delivered to the NTR District of Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh flood live: Indian Air Force deploys helicopters for flood relief
Andhra Pradesh flood live: The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted relief operations in the flood-affected Vijayawada district of Andhra Pradesh. The IAF deployed six Mi-17 helicopters and two Chetak helicopters to deliver relief supplies to the impacted areas.
Additionally, 50,000 kg of relief materials were distributed in the NTR District. The state has been severely affected by unprecedented rainfall over the past few days.
Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu urged individuals to take any available actions to help manage and mitigate the situation.
Andhra Pradesh flood live updates: ‘Previous govt was unable to take any effective measures,’ says dy CM Pawan Kalyan
Andhra Pradesh flood live updates: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has accused the previous YRSCP government of neglecting the Budameru canal stream and failing to address small irrigation projects, which he believes contributed to the widespread damage from ongoing rainfall.
In an interview with ANI on Tuesday, Kalyan said, “The previous government failed to implement effective measures. They neglected the Budameru canal stream and did not address issues at the Annamayya project. Additionally, they did not focus on smaller irrigation projects.”
Telangana flood live updates: CMs of both Telugu states visit deluged areas; relief efforts underway
Telangana flood live updates: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy visited some of the inundated areas in their respective states.
Following his visit to flood-affected regions, Reddy conducted a review meeting with ministers and officials at the Mahabubabad district Collectorate. He instructed officials across the state to compile reports on encroachments on water bodies, such as lakes.
Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said, “As my contribution, I am donating one crore rupees to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Every person who wishes for the well-being of the state should assist in such times. The government is spending ₹80 crore on the affected district. We must create a master plan for every city to prevent such disasters in the future.”