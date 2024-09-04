Telangana flood live updates: CMs of both Telugu states visit deluged areas; IAF deploys helicopters for relief

A view of a flooded neighbourhood following heavy rains in Vijayawada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, September 2, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer

Telangana flood live updates: Floodwaters in several areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have started receding as both states did not experience any heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state governments have intensified relief efforts in the affected regions. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited some of the flooded areas in their respective states....Read More

After visiting flood-affected areas, Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with ministers and officials at the Mahabubabad district Collectorate, directing officials across the state to prepare reports on encroachments on water bodies, such as lakes.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy stated on Tuesday that the floods in Telangana cannot be declared a "national calamity" as requested by the state government. However, he assured that the Centre would offer all possible assistance to the state.

Reddy advised the Telangana government to utilize the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for flood relief efforts and mentioned that additional funds would be allocated by the Union government after central teams assess the damage. The Telangana government has already announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹five lakh for the families of those who died in rain-related incidents.

The Telangana state government has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the area and assess the damage caused by the heavy rains. The government estimates the damage at over ₹5,000 crore and has asked the Centre for immediate assistance of ₹2,000 crore, according to Reddy.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed all state officials to enhance their efforts in providing relief and assisting flood victims, particularly in Vijayawada, which has been severely affected by the unprecedented rainfall and flooding.

State Finance Minister P Keshav said that the floodwaters in Vijayawada are gradually receding, although rescue and relief operations are still ongoing. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director R Kurmanadh noted that approximately 60 to 70 of the 100 affected colonies remain waterlogged.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted relief operations in the flood-affected Vijayawada district of Andhra Pradesh. The IAF has deployed six Mi-17 helicopters and two Chetak helicopters to distribute relief supplies in the region.

Additionally, 50,000 kg of relief materials have been delivered to the NTR District of Andhra Pradesh.