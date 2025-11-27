The Telangana government has finalised its long-term growth blueprint – “Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047” – aimed at making the state a US$ 3 trillion economy by 2047, contributing nearly 10% to India’s projected GDP, and positioning the state as India’s most dynamic, knowledge-driven economy, officials said. Telangana government to unveil Telangana Rising Vision Document-2047, aims at achieving US$ 3 trillion economy

The Vision Document will be unveiled by chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled to take place in Future City on December 8 and 9.

The event will serve as a platform to showcase the state’s economic roadmap and highlight the achievements of the Congress government in the state in the last two years, an official statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The draft vision document circulated among the media said the Telangana’s current economic trajectory would yield a GSDP of roughly US$ 1.2 trillion by 2047. To more than triple this outcome, the government proposes an integrated strategy built on enhanced productivity, large-scale human capital development, and increased domestic and global investment flows.

According to the vision document, the growth path is anchored in three mutually reinforcing pillars: human capital development, productivity and innovation and investment and savings.

“The state plans substantial investments across education, skilling, and healthcare to create a globally competitive workforce. Initiatives will focus on strengthening foundational learning, promoting high-end research, and ensuring that Telangana’s talent pool can drive innovation across sectors,” the document said.

Similarly, a major thrust will be on lifting total factor productivity by expanding Telangana’s science, technology, and innovation ecosystem. Programmes such as the Telangana Scientific Return Program, EduCities, and frontier technology missions aim to convert research into enterprise and ensure that every district contributes to the innovation economy.

At the same time, the state government intends to raise domestic savings and investment through fiscal discipline, greater financial inclusion, capital market deepening, and more efficient project execution. Policymakers aim to ensure that household and institutional savings translate into productive growth.

“None of these pillars can function in isolation; instead, they collectively reinforce the state’s transition to a high-productivity, innovation-led economy,” the document said.

The vision document projects a gradual structural shift in Telangana’s economy, with the share of agriculture and industry expected to decline slightly from 17% and 18% to 15 percent each over the next decade. Meanwhile, the services sector is anticipated to increase its share from 65% to 70%, reflecting a transition toward high-value, knowledge-driven services.

“By 2047, services alone are expected to contribute nearly US$ 1.9 trillion—more than two-thirds of the state’s GSDP—followed by industry and agriculture at around US$ 0.4 trillion each. This mirrors trends in advanced regional economies where IT, financial services, logistics, tourism, and creative industries dominate value addition,” the document said.

Industry growth will continue to play a vital role through manufacturing, clean mobility, life sciences, and semiconductor clusters, helping Telangana consolidate its position as a next-generation industrial hub. In agriculture, the focus will shift from primary production to agri-food processing, exports, and functional foods, supporting rural prosperity and inclusive development.

The vision document also highlights other critical issues such as strategic area-based economic planning, empowering women, youth and farmers, human development, net zero goal.

Officials said the strategic area-based economic planning model is structured around three development tiers: urban core comprising Hyderabad and major urban clusters, which will serve as global hubs for technology, innovation, and high-end manufacturing; peri-urban zones which will facilitate economic integration through medium-scale manufacturing and rural Telangana with focus on on agritech, livestock development, forest-based industries, handicrafts, cultural entrepreneurship, and eco-tourism.

“These three tiers collectively aim to ensure balanced regional development and economic resilience,” the document said.