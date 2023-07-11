No bill pending with Telangana governor’s office: Tamilisai

Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday refuted the allegation of her sitting over a bill on recruitment of faculty in the state universities and clarified that no bill passed by the state legislature is pending with her. Tamilisai also requested the media fraternity to officially seek clarification from the Raj Bhavan before carrying any news related to her. (ANI)

She was referring to the comments made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and state industries and IT minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday.

The BRS working president, while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism on thousands of vacancies pending in various universities in Telangana, said, “It would have been better had the Prime Minister advised his Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] leader and present governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to clear the bill aimed at filling up vacancies in the universities, on which she has been sitting for several months.”

PM Modi, earlier, criticising the BRS government in Telangana said,“The hopes of the unemployed youth were shattered following the exposure of recruitment scam in Telangana State Public Service Commission [TSPSC]. Nearly three thousand posts are lying vacant in the universities of Telangana and another thousands of vacancies in the government schools and colleges. The KCR government betrayed the faith of the students.”

In a statement, the governor clarified that till date, no bill was pending in the governor’s office. “Among the bills sent to Raj Bhavan, three bills were cleared and two bills were referred to the office of President of India for assent. Remaining bills have been returned to the government with adequate explanation and message,” she said.

This comes after Telangana chief secretary Shanti Kumari, on behalf of the Telangana government, moved the Supreme Court on March 2, seeking a direction to the governor to give assent to the pending bills.

As many as 10 bills, which have been passed by the state legislature since September 14, 2022, were pending with the governor for a long time.

On April 24, the governor told the Supreme Court that no bills passed by the state legislature since September 14, 2022 were pending with her.

She said two bills -- The University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022 and The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022 - were sent for consideration and assent of the President of India.

The governor had rejected the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) Bill, 2022, which aims at increasing the retirement age of Director of Medical Education, additional directors, professors, associate and assistant professors of the medical education from 61 years to 65 years.

She also returned two other bills pending with her – the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to the state government, seeking further clarifications.

The governor approved three bills -- Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Two other bills – the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill 2022, were sent back to the state government raising certain objections and asking the government to rectify the same.

