Telangana local body polls likely to be held in third week of Sep

Hyderabad: The local body elections in Telangana are likely to be held in the third week of September and a notification announcing it may be issued by the state election commission (SEC) in the first week of next month, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy on Monday evening left for New Delhi to consult the high command on the OBC quota issue. (AGENCIES)

Since the Telangana high court, in its judgement on June 25, directed the state government and the SEC to complete the process for local body elections before September 30, the ruling Congress is brainstorming to decide implementation of 42% reservations for the other backward classes.

The political affairs committee (PAC) of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), which had a prolonged discussion on Saturday on the OBC quota issue, formed a group of cabinet ministers to consult legal experts and other stakeholders to decide on 42% quota for OBCs.

The group of ministers, headed by deputy chief minister Malluwhich held a meeting at Praja Bhavan on Sunday evening to discuss the issue, and was asked to complete the consultation process and submit the report to the government on Tuesday, a PCC leader said.

Meanwhile, chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday evening left for New Delhi to consult the high command on the OBC quota issue. “He will also discuss with legal luminaries of the Supreme Court to suggest the way forward with regard to the OBC reservation bills pending with the President of India and the possibility of extending 42% quota for the OBCs in the local body elections,” the party leader quoted above said.

The group of ministers held a meeting with state advocate general A Sudarshan Reddy and sought his opinion on how to ensure that the provision of 42% reservation for OBCs in local body elections does not give rise to any legal complications.

“The committee also decided to seek the views of Justice Sudarshan Reddy and leading legal experts in Delhi,” Vikramarka said, after the meeting.

Once the group of ministers submits its report to the government on Tuesday and the party obtains the opinion of the legal experts on the OBC quota, the proposal will be placed before the state cabinet, scheduled to meet on August 29, for its approval.

“Once the cabinet takes a decision on the OBC quota, it will be conveyed to the state election commission, which will announce the list of reserved constituencies and issue the election schedule,” the party leader quoted above said.