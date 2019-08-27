Telangana’s girlfriend- ‘killer’ thought of getting away with murder says police, call records gave his secret away.

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:03 IST

A 20-year old engineering student was arrested in Telangana’s Khammam district on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly killed his girlfriend on suspicion of cheating,and returned to his routine, thinking he could get away with murder.

The woman, his girlfriend, was murdered on Sunday at Kuppinakuntla village of Penuballi block about 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, but her body was discovered only early Tuesday by cops, behind a hillock near her village.

The murdered woman’s boyfriend Nitin, a resident of Sattupalli town was arrested on the basis of her cell phone call data. “On interrogation, Nitin confessed to have killed her by strangling her with his handkerchief,” Kalluru Additional Superintendent of Police Venkateshwarlu told reporters.

According to the police, the murdered woman and Nitin had studied together in a private polytechnic college at Gangaram town and were in love. While Nitin joined a B Tech course in an engineering college in Khammam town after passing out, the woman stayed back after failing in a couple of subjects.

“Of late, Nitin noticed his girlfriend was getting close to another guy and suspected them of having an affair. They quarreled over this a couple of times and when Nitin failed to convince her to keep away from another guy, he decided to kill her,” the ACP said.

According to the police, Nitin took her out on Sunday to an isolated place near her village on his bike, where he strangulated her to death before returning to Khammam quietly. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint when she didn’t return.

“We formed special teams to search for her. While examining the call data, we noticed that the girl had received many calls from one number belonging to Nitin. We tracked the number and finally took him into custody from his hostel room in Khammam,” the cop said.

On interrogation, Nitin admitted to murdering and dumping his girl friend’s body on the hillock, from where the Police recovered it later.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 16:10 IST