Telangana top state in pensions given to persons with disability: KCR govt

ByHT News Desk
Jul 26, 2023 09:54 PM IST

Differently-able individuals are provided ₹4,016 monthly pension since July, which is the highest in the country, an official statement said.

Telangana increased the coverage of its population under the ‘Asara Pension Scheme’ meant for vulnerable sections of the society, by over 15 lakh new beneficiaries over the years, the state government said Wednesday. As of 2023, the total number of people benefiting from this scheme has reached 43.8 lakh.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.(HT_PRINT)
The scheme is aimed at financially supporting the elderly, differently-abled, HIV-AIDS victims, handloom workers, and stone masons, beedi workers, single women, among others. The government said it provides more than 976 crore pension amount to various categories monthly.

“The state government has increased the pension from 3016 to 4016 for differently-abled persons since July,” the statement said, adding that with an increase of 1,000 from the previous amount, Telangana leads among all states in providing pension in this category. The government stated that “steps have been taken to identify eligible persons through self-government, and as a result, their number has increased to 5 lakh 11 thousand 656.”

The government also gives support pension of "Rs. 2016 to beedi workers, single women, teachers, and dialysis victims," the statement added.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government also revised the eligibility of the old age pension scheme by reducing the age from 65 to 57 years. “With this decision, the government approved in August last year to grant new old-age pensions as well as new support pensions to 10 lakh beneficiaries…,” the statement added.

As per the data, the government allocated more than Rs. 58,000 crore financial assistance from 2014 to 2023-24. With the revision in its rules, in FY 2023-24, the annual pension amount under this scheme will reach above 11,712 crores, the government said.

    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

