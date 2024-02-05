 Telangana vehicles to get 'TG' on number plates; cabinet nod to official song | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Telangana vehicles to get 'TG' on number plates; cabinet nod to official state song

Telangana vehicles to get 'TG' on number plates; cabinet nod to official state song

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Feb 05, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Telangana Cabinet has also endorsed the adoption of 'Jaya Jaya He Telangana,' a composition by poet Ande Sri, as the official state song.

The Telangana government is gearing up to switch the state's vehicle registration number plate abbreviation from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’, PTI reported. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy's Cabinet also endorsed the adoption of 'Jaya Jaya He Telangana,' a well-known composition by poet Ande Sri, as the official state song.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. (ANI)
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. (ANI)

Telangana minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Congress government has taken various decisions, including altering the state's official symbol to “reflect the people without any trace of monarchy.”

State IT minister D Sridhar Babu, briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting on Sunday night, announced that the Assembly session is scheduled to begin on February 8 with the address from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. He said the party will unveil two additional electoral assurances by the ruling Congress party during this session.

During the Assembly session, the chief minister is expected to reveal the implementation details of two more electoral 'guarantees' on the house floor, according to Sridhar Babu. Out of the six promises made by the Congress during elections, the government had already initiated the implementation of two commitments, namely free travel for women in state-run RTC buses and a health scheme offering 10 lakh to the economically disadvantaged.

The Cabinet has given its nod to the previously announced government initiative of conducting a 'caste census' in the state.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has endorsed the revival of the state-operated Nizam Sugars Factory and the establishment of the Kodangal Area Development Authority. Notably, Kodangal is the Assembly constituency represented by chief minister Revanth Reddy.

Telangana was established on June 2, 2014, becoming the 28th state. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (earlier Telangana Rashtra Samithi) government, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, governed the state for two consecutive terms but faced defeat in the recent Assembly election. Congress's Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the chief minister on December 7.

In the Assembly polls held on November 30, 2023, the Congress secured victory, claiming 64 out of 119 seats. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which had ruled the youngest Indian state for a decade, secured 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM secured seven.

(With PTI inputs)

