Temple not a political issue: RSS; Congress says only SC can end dispute

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:36 IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday reiterated that the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya is not political but it is attached to the Hindu faith.

“The Ram Mandir issue is not a political issue and this has to do with the faith of the Hindu society,” RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya told journalists in Bhubaneswar.

He added that the RSS is eagerly waiting for a solution to the issue. “…As far as the Supreme Court proceedings are concerned, the judgment will come out soon and we hope that a final conclusion is reached.”

Vaidya added that the temple issue is as apolitical as the effective abrogation of the Constitution’s Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

The RSS has insisted that there should be no dispute on the issue that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram and has also pushed the government to construct the temple at the disputed site by taking the legislative route.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Surendra Jain said it was commendable that the court has been able to stick to the timeline it had set. “There were many obstructions created, but the court has been able to conduct the proceedings by sticking to its timeline.”

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said reserving the judgment by the Supreme Court is “best”. “No mediation panel, no government, no opposition can solve Ayodhya issue: fractious, divisive and bitter. Only SC verdict would give finality, quietus and broad acceptability,” he said in a tweet.

The Constitution bench, which started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution, revised the deadline for wrapping up the proceedings.

After the Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the case, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh said, “The case which is under the consideration of the Supreme Court should be left to it to decide upon.”

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 23:56 IST