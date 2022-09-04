Temple or new housing at Noida twin tower site? 'Will go to court again if Supertech..': Residents

A week after Noida's 100-metre-tall twin towers were razed to the ground presenting a grand spectacle, there has been no decision on what will be done at the site where these two towers were constructed illegally by Supertech. As the builder wants to develop a new housing project at the site, the residents' body of Emerald Court which had moved against the builder said they will again move the court if Supertech constructs another housing there. "Of course, we are going to object to any such attempt by the builder. We will move court also if needed,” Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, the president of Emerald Court's residents' association, told PTI.

A meeting of the residents will be held soon to discuss the issue as a number of proposals have come up including that of a temple as well -- at the site. The dispute, however, rose for not constructing a park at the site which was demarcated for greenery in the original building plan.

"The twin towers had come up illegally in an area within our society premises which was earmarked for green space. No doubt, now we are going to have a park over there. There are also some suggestions from several residents for constructing a temple there but for that, we are going to hold a meeting of all residents of the society in some days and a decision will be taken accordingly,” Teotia said.

'Will take the consent of Emeral Court RWA'

Supertech chairman RK Arora said they have plans to develop a housing project at the site and will take the permission of the residents' association if needed. The company said it owns 2-acre land which does not fall under the green area. If permission is not granted, the company will seek a refund of the land cost from the authority. "The land cost at present rate should be around ₹80 crore. We had also paid around ₹25 crore for the purchase of extra FAR (floor area ratio) in this project," Arora said.

