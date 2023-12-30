"Terrorism is against humanity": Farooq Abdullah after Poonch terror attack

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): Days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed condolences on the deaths of four Army personnel and three civilians, saying that "terrorism is against humanity." HT Image

Earlier on December 21, four Army personnel were killed and three others were injured after heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles near Thanamandi in the Rajouri sector.

"Terrorism, for any reason, is against humanity. The terrorism that has happened or is happening is not acceptable in any community. Not only are jawans but officers like Colonel and two captains have lost their lives. We regret that the civilians also lost their lives," Abdullah said.

He further expressed condolences on the demise of former senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Mohd Shafi, who was shot dead by terrorists while offering prayers at a mosque in Baramulla.

"This (terrorism) should be stopped. I urge my neighbouring country to stop this, as, like this, we are not heading towards friendship. Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee also said that if we maintain the friendship, then only we can progress. I would suggest finding a solution through dialogue between India and Pakistan," he added.

Earlier on December 27, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the families of three civilians who were killed near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh.

The Defence Minister also reviewed security and said that every soldier is very important to us and every soldier is like a member of the family and we cannot tolerate anyone looking down on our soldiers and countrymen.

"I wish for the speedy recovery of our soldiers who have been injured. I want to assure you that, considering the seriousness of all the soldiers who have been injured, every effort is being made to take all necessary steps and no stone is being left unturned to take all necessary steps for their well-being. Every soldier is very important to us. I believe that each of our soldiers is like a member of the family; this feeling resides within all of us. This feeling resides within every countryman; we cannot tolerate anyone looking down on our soldiers and countrymen," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Rajouri.

"Both security and intelligence agencies play an important role and this effort is being made continuously by them as well. This role will be more important in the future. Whatever cooperation is required from the government and whatever cooperation will be required from the government in the future, our treasury is fully open," added the Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh said, "I believe that such incidents should not be taken for granted. We need to be more alert. I know you all remain alert."

Singh also encouraged security personnel and said that their duties and efforts cannot be compared with compensation.

"You all have a sense of sacrifice for the nation. Because of the bravery and valour that you show, we all also feel a sense of pride. Whatever your sacrifice is in the service of the motherland, your duties and efforts cannot be compared with anything under any circumstances. Even if some compensation is given, it will not compensate for the sacrifice of soldiers," said Singh.

"I want to assure you that, as far as the government is concerned, the government stands by you and we give equal priority to your welfare and your convenience. We try to take steps based on whatever information is given to us," said the minister.

Amid the recent increase in attacks on its troops, the Indian Army is planning to increase the number of troops in the Poonch-Rajouri sector to curb the activities of the Pakistani terrorists there, sources said. (ANI)