Terrorist involved in attack on migrant workers killed: J&K Police

The Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police on Wednesday said a terrorist involved in the grenade attack, which left two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj dead on Tuesday, has been killed. Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed in the second targeted attack in J&K’s Shopian in three days.

Police earlier on Tuesday said two terrorists responsible for the killings have been arrested and a hunt was on for their commanders. They said terrorists lobbed a grenade into Kumar and Sagar’s rented tin shed at Harmain village. The two were injured and later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

The grenade attack came three days after Puran Krishan Bhat, 56, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead at his residence in Shopian on Saturday.

A little-known outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters earlier claimed responsibility for Bhat’s murder, which triggered a series of protests across Kashmir.

Tuesday’s attack was the latest in a series of attacks on migrant workers. On September 2, Muneer ul Islam, a worker from West Bengal was shot at in Pulwama.

Islam was shot at days after Mohammad Amrez, a migrant worker from Bihar’s Madhepora was killed at Sumbal in the Bandipora district on August 11.

This year, 17 civilians, including six migrant workers, have been killed in targeted attacks in Kashmir.