Terrorist killed during ongoing joint operation of security forces at J-K's Awantipora
One unidentified terrorist killed in the ongoing operation at Mandoora Tral area of Awantipora, said Jammu and Kashmir Police, reports ANI.
'Over ₹230 cr collected as donations for Ram temple construction': Trust
- The Niranjani Akhada has donated ₹21 lakh for the construction of the temple.
Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: State health minister
News updates from HT: HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India 2021
India’s forces foiled all attempts to alter status quo on LAC: President Kovind
Come forward: Delhi Police appeal for information on Jan 26 violence
- Anybody in possession of any evidence has been asked to contact Delhi Police on call or send details on their official email ID. Police have assured that the identity of the witness will be kept a secret.
Barmer man’s arrest in Pakistan brings focus on locals languishing in Pak jails
- 19-year-old Gemararam Meghwal, resident of a Barmer village, had crossed the international border on November 4 last year and is now stranded in Pakistan.
6 of family crushed to death in auto-truck collision in Telangana
Mumbai locals: List of restrictions one must know before boarding train from Feb
Police official stabbed at Delhi's Singhu border during farmers' protests
Chhattisgarh seeks nod to procure additional 16 lakh metric ton rice for FCI
- Chhattisgarh CM's letter says that if the additional 40 lakh metric tonne of paddy is not allowed to be procured for the FCI, then it will cause a huge economic loss to the state.
HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation
IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28
Farmers’ bodies continue protests in Rajasthan
'We are with you, Rakesh ji', says Delhi CM Kejriwal amid unrest at Ghazipur
