Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:23 IST

One terrorist trying to infiltrate into India from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir was killed on Tuesday, the Army said in a statement.

The terrorist was killed in Soyimouh village in south Kashmir’s Tral in a joint operation with the police, the army further said. The operation is still underway.

This is the third encounter in Tral since Saturday.

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 8:30 pm when Pakistan Army resorted to firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.

The Pakistani troopers carried out attacks on forward posts with guided missiles, they added.

“At about 2030 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district,” a defence spokesman said.

Pakistan on Sunday carried out heavy shelling in four sectors in Poonch and Rajouri districts, in which a lovcal received splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near his house, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

They said over half a dozen villages in forward areas were hit by the overnight shelling, resulting in partial damage to two houses.

Due to the overnight shelling, panic-stricken people in border areas spent the whole night in bunkers and other safe places, the officials added.

Pakistan had also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni, Qasba and Degwar Sector in Poonch district on Sunday.