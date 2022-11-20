Terrorist, who targeted labourers & was in police custody, killed amid encounter

In Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist - who had targeted non-local labourers and was in police custody - was killed amid an encounter on Sunday. He was taken to the site of encounter for identification, police claimed, adding that he was shot at when other terrorists - who were hiding - opened fire; later, he was “declared brought dead" to a hospital.

The encounter had started at the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in the Anantnag district early on Sunday morning, officials said. A Lashkar aide - Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam - was with the search party for identification of the hideout. “When search party reached towards the suspected hideout terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout. He was rushed to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police (KZP) read.

He was involved in an attack on two labourers last week, the cops were told during the investigation. “During investigation hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and released from PSA, revealed that he had attacked on two outside labourers on 13/11/2022 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag in which two labourers got seriously injured," read a post.

One of the two labourers had later died of injuries. The cops are carrying out further investigation. "Later on, labourer namely Chota Prasad succumbed to injuries on 18/11/2022 at a hospital. Weapon of offence (Pistol) and vehicle used in terror crime were also recovered on his disclosure. Investigation is going on vigorously to arrest more terror associates of this module,” another post on Twitter elaborated.

