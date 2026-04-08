The Karreguttalu hillocks in the forests of Telangana’s Mulugi district will soon become a eco-tourism hub, senior officials said on Tuesday. The area lies on the border with Chattisgarh and was, till recently, a Communist Party of India (Maoist) bastion. T’gana govt to build ecotourism infra in former Maoist hub

State director general of police B Shivadhar Reddy, who visited the area with other senior officials to oversee ongoing developmental projects, inaugurated the site of a planned police outpost and an Intelligence Coordination Centre near the CRPF base camp in the Pamunoor forest in Venkatapuram mandal. The group also inspected the 15-km road being laid from Pamunoor to the Karreguttalu hill region by central paramilitary forces and road construction projects from Murmuru to the Tadapala base camp.

Speaking to reporters later, Shivadhar Reddy said the construction of roads in Karreguttalu was a “positive development” and stressed that infrastructure was essential for progress in the region. “Development in the area had remained stalled for years due to the Maoist activity and other reasons,” he said.

The state’s principal chief conservator of forests, Dr C Suvarna, said roads were being laid in the forest region without violating forest laws and pointed out that Karreguttalu had significant potential for eco-tourism.

She said the forest department had earlier been unable to expand eco-tourism activities beyond Tadvai, but conditions were now conducive. “The state government is also planning to develop waterfalls and other natural attractions in the agency areas of Mulugu district as part of a broader eco-tourism strategy,” she said.

Suvarna said the Telangana government has also decided to focus on the development of Guttikoya tribal settlements in the Karreguttalu forests.

Under a community contact programme, forest and police officials held discussions on measures needed for the welfare and upliftment of Guttikoya habitations. “Improving basic infrastructure, accessibility and livelihood opportunities will be crucial to bringing long-term change in the region,” said Suvarna.

Armed police personnel, central paramilitary forces and drone surveillance formed part of the official visit’s security detail.