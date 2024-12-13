Thane man booked for giving ‘triple talaq’ to wife for going alone for walk

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly giving ‘triple talaq’ (instant divorce), which was banned in 2019, to his wife, an official said on Friday. On a complaint by his wife, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the man.(PTI File)

The accused, a resident of the Mumbra area, called the father of his 25-year-old wife on Tuesday and said he was annulling his marriage through ‘triple talaq’, now a criminal offence, as she was going alone for a walk, the official said.

On a complaint by his wife, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) for criminal intimidation and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

A probe is underway, the official added.