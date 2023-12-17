Thane Runover case: SIT arrests bureaucrat's son with 2 others, vehicle seized

Thane Police's SIT on Sunday arrested the main accused, Maharashtra senior bureaucrat's son Ashwajit Gaikwad and his two associates Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge in connection with the incident in which a woman, Priya Singh, was injured after Gaikwad allegedly tried to mow her down with his car in Thane, reports news agency ANI citing the police. Ashwajit Gaikwad and Priya Singh

The vehicle used in the crime was also seized, the police said.

"The three were held at 8:50pm. A Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover that were allegedly used in the incident have been seized. Kasarwadavali police is probing further," Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Mahesh Patil said.

The development comes days after a 26-year-old Singh, was found severely injured when her boyfriend, Gaikwad, allegedly tried to run her over with his car.

The incident took place around 4.30 am on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where Singh had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument took place between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell and suffered serious injuries, the police said.

Singh had later put out several social media posts describing her ordeal. “I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know, he told me that they (his wife and him) were not together anymore and that they had separated,” she said.

"He said that he wanted to marry me. I had been staying with him for a long time. When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, after which he got aggressive and we had a fight," she added.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Thane Police registered a case against Gaikwad and two others under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) (against accused Ashwajeet Gaikwad, Romil Patil and Sagar). Further investigation is being done on the basis of the victim's statement," informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amar Singh Jadhav.