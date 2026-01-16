Thane election result 2026 live updates: Voter turnout above 43%; Counting of votes to be held today
Thane election result 2026 live updates: The counting of votes for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections will be held today. In Thane, more than 43% of voters headed to polling booths, while the state-wide turnout stood under 50%, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).
Thane TMC election result 2026 live updates: The counting of votes for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections will be held today, along with results from 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra. Apart from Thane, polling was held on Thursday (January 15) in major cities across the state, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad....Read More
In Thane, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena have joined hands. On the other side, Shiv Sena (UBT), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are part of another alliance.
Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s NCP, the Congress, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) have gone solo in Pune.
What was the voting percentage?
As per the State Election Commission (SEC), 43.96 per cent of voters came out to cast their ballots in Thane till 3:30 pm, while the overall voting percentage across the state was recorded under 50 per cent.
Key facts about TMC elections 2026
The Thane Municipal Corporation consists of 131 seats. Within the Mahayuti, the Shiv Sena is contesting 87 seats, the BJP 40, and the remaining four have been allotted to smaller allies.
Among the opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 53 seats, the MNS 34, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP 36 seats. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, despite its alliance with the Sena and the BJP at the state and Centre, has fielded candidates in 75 seats. The Congress, which is part of the INDIA bloc, is also entering the race on its own in 96 seats.
What happened in 2017?
The last civic polls took place in 2017. At that time, the united Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray and the BJP chose to compete separately, even though they were allies at the state level.
The Shiv Sena won 67 of the 131 seats and formed the municipal body independently. The NCP won 34 seats, while the BJP finished in third place with 23.
Following the split within the Shiv Sena, the political equation in Thane changed. Out of the 67 corporators elected in 2017, 66 have since moved to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena.
What should you expect?
Like other civic elections, Thane is likely to see a strong contest. The outcome of the TMC polls will be closely tracked, along with results from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, and other major cities.
Notably, polling remained largely peaceful across most wards, though officials said they were on alert to address complaints and ensure a smooth voting process.
The primary contest in the corporation is between the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance.
