Thane woman raped multiple times by man who promised to get her film roles

Thane police registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a woman multiple times under the garb of false promises to help her get roles in the film industry, officials told news agency PTI on Sunday. Representational image: Thane police booked 4 people based on a complaint filed on Saturday alleging rape and caste abuse against a woman under the pretext of helping her land film roles(Praful Gangrude/HT Photo)

The police also booked three more people - a woman, her husband and their daughter - on charges of threatening and blackmailing the 34-year-old victim.

Also Read: Father-in-law, friend rape newly-wed woman in Bhiwandi

The victim, who belongs to a scheduled caste and resides in the Majiwada area of Thane, was approached by the accused woman three years ago with a proposition to introduce her to high-profile contacts within the film industry, said an official from the Kapurbawdi police station.

The accused woman made promises of making the victim into a big star and introduced her to the man who allegedly raped her, claiming he was an influential person in the film industry.

Also Read: 55-yr-old, suffering from AIDS, gets 10-yr jail for raping minor stepdaughter

The man reportedly took the victim to his house in Singapore and offered her drinks, after which he allegedly raped her. Under the false pretext of helping her in her ambitions to become an actress, the man allegedly sexually abused her on multiple occasions in a hotel in Mumbai and other places as well.

Also Read: 24-year-old man remanded in custody for rape at Bandra Terminus

He also purportedly filmed her performing sex acts and used the footage to blackmail her. The victim also alleged that she faced abused based on her caste.

Later, according to police officials quoted by PTI, the accused woman, her husband and daughter also called up the victim to threaten and harass her.

On Saturday, police officials registered an FIR against the four accused based on the victim's complaint under relevant legal provisions for rape and criminal intimidation. Charges were also filed under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police stated that a probe into the case is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.