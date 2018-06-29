Thaw in SP’s first family? Shivpal Yadav attends Ramgopal Yadav’s birthday celebration

Signalling a rapprochement in the Samajwadi Party, senior party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav celebrated national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav birthday with him in Etawah on Thursday.

Both leaders were seen at a local hotel to mark Ramgopal’s 72nd birthday, and were seen embracing each other and exchanging greetings with partymen and workers.

Ramgopal also had his cousin join him in cutting the birthday cake.

After Ramgopal left the venue, Shivpal said “there was never any revolt or rift either in the party or family”.

“There is an undeclared emergency like situation in the country... Corruption is at its prime... all the party leaders and workers need to stand with the people and help them in resolving their problems,” he added.

The party had witnessed serious differences in the Yadav family in 2016 with the then party president Mulayam Singh Yadav taking sides with his younger brother Shivpal Yadav against son Akhilesh Yadav who was backed by Ramgopal Yadav.

The infighting eventually resulted in Akhilesh Yadav taking over the reins of the party.