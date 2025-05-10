The 5 terrorists India killed in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor' air strikes

When Indian launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ during the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, hundreds of terrorists were killed in precision strikes by Indian armed forces. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the deaths of people who died in Pahalgam terror attack on April 26.(File/AFP)

Also read: Explosions heard after suspected drone activity around Jaisalmer-Pokhran region

Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted nine terror posts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir in a surprise precision strikes to avenge the deaths of people who died in the horrifying terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Track live updates of India-Pakistan military conflict here.

These are five of the terrorists killed in May 7 strikes

1. Mudassar Khadian Khas alias Mudassar alias Abu Jundal

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

• In-charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke.

• Received a guard of honour at his funeral by the Pakistan Army.

• Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Pak Army Chief and Punjab CM (Maryam Nawaz).

• His funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD (a designated global terrorist).

• A serving Lt. General of the Pak Army and the IG of Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony.

2. Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

• Eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar.

• In-charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur.

• Actively involved in radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for JeM.

3. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ji alias Mohd Salim alias Ghosi Sahab

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

• Brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar.

• Handled weapons training for JeM.

• Involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

• Wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case.

4. Khalid alias Abu Akasha

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

• Involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

• Engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan.

• Funeral held in Faisalabad, attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad.

5. Mohammad Hassan Khan

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

• Son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

• Played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.