‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s embrace after Chandrayaan 2 failed

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 20:08 IST

Referring to the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged him hours after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram in September, space agency chief K Sivan said on Thursday that the hug had taught him many lessons.

Visuals of Prime Minister Modi hugging the ISRO chief in an attempt to console and encourage him after the soft landing on the lunar surface failed had gone viral on social media in September. PM Modi could also be seen patting Sivan as he broke down at the space agency’s headquarters in Bengaluru.

“When I was emotional, the honourable Prime Minister hugged me. He understood what really happened in my mind. He showed leadership. The hug taught me many lessons. It was great thing that the prime minister himself consoled me. That gave us big relief,” K Sivan told NDTV on Thursday.

Elaborating on the kind of encouragement the Prime Minister had provided when scientists at the space agency were feeling disillusioned after the failure of Chandrayaan 2, the ISRO chief said, “It gave us motivation that we should do more. That is the feeling that I had. We are working with more vigour now than we had earlier, to achieve more and more in the space system.”

Ahead of the space agency’s attempt to make a soft landing on the moon, K Sivan had described the countdown to the final descent as “15 minutes of terror”. His apprehension turned out to be correct as the Vikram lander lost all contact with the control room and could not be traced for a couple of weeks.

Chandrayaan 2 was ISRO’s first mission to attempt a soft landing on the moon’s surface. It was also India’s third expedition to a celestial body.

In 2019, the Indian Space Research Organisation has launched six vehicle missions and seven satellite missions, which included 50 foreign satellites from seven countries.

After the unsuccessful Chandrayaan-2 mission, ISRO has resolved to attempt a landing on the lunar surface with Chandrayaan-3 in addition to a planned maiden solar expedition in 2020.

Marking an attempt to land on the South Pole of the moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22. However, the mission did not succeed and the country stopped short of becoming the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.