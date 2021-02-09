‘‘The nation attained independence through agitation’: Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi's ‘andolanjivi’ remarks
- Commenting on the Prime Minister’s words on the continuation of minimum support price (MSP) in Parliament, the Akhilesh Yadav said that farmers have not been getting MSP for their crops for a long time. He praised the protesting farmers for awakening all farmers across India through their agitation.
Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “andolanjivi” remarks in Parliament. Yadav said that inspite of the country achieving countless rights through agitation, those who carry on the tradition are being earmarked as "andolanjivis".
“The nation attained Independence through agitation. Innumerable rights were received through agitation. Women received the right to vote through agitation. Mahatma Gandhi became the father of the nation because he agitated for Africa, the world and the nation.” Yadav said in Lok Sabha.
“What is being said about the agitations? That people are 'aandolan jivi'. What should I call the people who go out to collect donations? Are they not members of 'chanda jivi sangathan'?” he further said.
Yadav took on the Centre over the new farm laws asking why they are not being repealed when the farmers themselves are against it, citing the allegations of corporate houses getting powerful.
“If the government says that laws are for farmers, why is it not taking it back if farmers aren't accepting it? People, for whom it has been formed, don't want it. Who is stopping the government? Are allegations that you rolled out carpet for corporates and brought these laws not right?” Yadav asked in the Lok Sabha
Commenting on the Prime Minister’s words on the continuation of minimum support price (MSP) in Parliament, the SP chief said that farmers have not been getting MSP for their crops for a long time. He praised the protesting farmers for awakening all farmers across India through their agitation.
“Yesterday I heard 'MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega'. It's just in speech but not on ground. Farmers aren't getting it, had they been getting, they wouldn't have been sitting in Delhi. I congratulate agitating farmers that they have awakened farmers across India,” said Yadav.
Yadav has also been constantly tweeting in support of the protesting farmers. He took to Twitter on Monday to criticise the PM's ‘andolanjivis’ remark saying it as an insult to the country’s martyrs and revolutionaries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NITI Aayog says no cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in India yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescuers race against time to save 37 men trapped in tunnel in Chamoli’s Tapovan
- Thirty seven men including engineers and casual labourers have been trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel since Sunday morning after a glacier burst triggered a flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: UP residents head to Uttarakhand to look for missing kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guwahati-Bangalore IndiGo flight diverted to Kolkata, passengers safe
- "IndiGo flight 6E- 291, operating from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata after a caution message was observed by the pilot. Standard operating procedures were followed, and the aircraft landed at Kolkata safely." stated a press release by Guwahati Airport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I didn't sit there': Shah clarifies in Lok Sabha on Tagore's seat row
- The minister said the record pertaining to this should be set right, as he produced documents to support his statement and sought Speaker Om Birla's permission to lay them before the House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
175% rise in waterfowls in Kaziranga National Park in new census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on MJ Akbar defamation case on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP residents head for Uttarakhand to look for kin missing after Chamoli disaster
- The Uttar Pradesh government had prepared a list of 71 people from various districts of the state who are missing after the Chamoli disaster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronauts on Gaganyaan mission to carry biryani, khichdi, pickle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The nation attained independence through agitation’: Akhilesh Yadav
- Commenting on the Prime Minister’s words on the continuation of minimum support price (MSP) in Parliament, the Akhilesh Yadav said that farmers have not been getting MSP for their crops for a long time. He praised the protesting farmers for awakening all farmers across India through their agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIB Fact Check shares list of fake websites, asks citizens to exercise care
- PIB had also highlighted earlier that after the beginning of the pandemic there has been a rise in cases where people have been duped by fraudsters while purchasing objects like hand sanitizers, PPE kits and masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20 vultures die due to poisoning in Assam; second incident within a month
- Villagers had allegedly dumped a poisoned carcass of a cow in a paddy field to target stray dogs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple manufacturing partner Wistron may restart Karnataka plant next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea challenging colonial era provision of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 arrested for stopping marriage procession of Dalit groom, beating him in MP
- The accused allegedly dragged the groom out of a jeep and beat him up and also assaulted his family members and threatened them with dire consequences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox