HT Education Summit 2023: How teaching-learning changed after Covid-19

The paradigm of teaching-learning has changed after the Covid-19 pandemic, and has now become a collaborative process, director of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Schools, Dr Nita Bali said during a discussion on “Revitalising Teacher Education for the Future: Challenges and Opportunities” at the Hindustan Times Education Summit 2023 on Monday. HT Image

“With the pandemic, the entire paradigm of teaching-learning has changed completely. Definitely, all of us have realised overnight that things changed, people adapted... We all know that technology is here, and technology is here to stay... Integration of technology into teaching-learning is absolutely non-negotiable,” Bali said.

Talking about how it is important for teachers to become co-learners in the tech-integrated education, director principal of DPS Sector 45 Gurgaon Aditi Misra said, “When we talk about technology specifically, let us accept that there are children who know tech more properly than we do. So, if we become co-learners with them... have shared space of learning in the classroom... that will be a big shift.”

Education director of Suncity Schools, Rupa Chakravarty highlighted the problems faced by schools in the “new normal” after the pandemic. “At the moment, there are three things bothering us... the devolution of school management – in other words, interference at times from the government in running of school... the curriculum that is expected to be delivered in real time and third... the society and social media which is a huge pressure.”

“If you want to mobilise and strategise teacher’s energy... you have to empower teachers and motivate teachers... so that they can take the classroom in control...,” Managing director of Indraprastha Group of Schools, Rajesh Hassija said.

The session was moderated by chairperson, education and scholarships, DLF Foundation, Ameeta Mulla Wattal.

