The ‘Taj Story’ row: Why Paresh Rawal’s courtroom drama reached Delhi high court

The Delhi high court on Wednesday declined an urgent hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to stall the release of The Taj Story, a film starring Paresh Rawal that has triggered a storm over its portrayal of the Taj Mahal's origins.

The court’s refusal came just two days before the movie’s scheduled nationwide release on October 31.

What sparked the controversy The controversy first erupted last month when the film’s poster – showing a statue of Lord Shiva emerging from the Taj Mahal’s dome, was released online.

The poster carried a caption with it: “What if everything you’ve been taught is a lie? The truth isn’t just hidden; it’s being judged. Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on 31st October in cinemas near you.”

Social media users quickly picked up the issue, accusing the makers of spreading “propaganda” and “fake history.”

In response, Swarnim Global Service Pvt Ltd, the film’s producer, issued a statement, clarifying, “The makers of the film 'The Taj Story' clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion,” it read.

Despite the clarification, the debate has persisted, with some critics comparing the movie to recent releases like ‘The Udaipur Files’ and ‘The Bengal Files’, which were accused of carrying political undertones.

What the petition says The PIL in the Delhi high court was filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas, who argued that the film promotes “fabricated and provocative content” about the Taj Mahal’s origins.

He sought a stay on the movie’s release and requested the court to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the film’s certification or impose cuts “to safeguard communal harmony.”

The petition alleged that the film “has been made with a particular propaganda for spreading a manipulated history” and could “erode faith in historical scholarship” and “damage the international reputation of the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

It further claimed that The Taj Story includes “deeply divisive scenes that could provoke communal tensions and disturb peace in society.”

However, when the plea was mentioned before chief justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, the bench refused to take it up on an urgent basis, remarking, “Why today? When was the certification issued? It will be auto listed. Sorry.”

Another complaint by BJP leader In a related development, BJP leader Rajneesh Singh from Ayodhya lodged a complaint with the information and broadcasting ministry and the CBFC, seeking a ban on the film.

Singh, however, said the movie appeared to be based on the subject of a petition he filed earlier before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, which sought to open 22 locked rooms in the Taj Mahal to “verify historical facts,” reported news agency PTI.

That petition was dismissed in May 2022, but Singh claimed that The Taj Story uses “his judicial matter” without consent.

“I have come to know that the movie 'The Taj Story' is based on the subject of my petition,” he said.

He added, “This is a violation of my intellectual and legal rights. The commercial use of a judicial matter is also inappropriate.”

What Paresh Rawal and the team say Actor Paresh Rawal has defended the film, insisting that The Taj Story aims to uncover lesser-known historical aspects rather than provoke controversy.

“The film is about the architecture, and then the Taj's transformation, which was borrowed from someone who borrowed someone else's palace. The time it took, some notions, and a few misunderstandings that the hands of around 22,000 people were cut off—all of these have been revealed. The truth has been revealed,” Rawal told news agency ANI.

On the ongoing debate, Rawal said the film intends to “clear the obvious and present the historical facts from primary sources.”

He added that the controversy harms “the social fabric, people's psyche, and a country like India, which often witnesses delicate situations.”

Actor Zakir Hussain, who plays a lawyer in the film, echoed Rawal’s sentiments.

“There are some subjects which create controversies. This is a historical event and has been mentioned in several books, beginning in the 16th century. When the Taj Mahal was being constructed, someone travelled there and wrote his own description. Over time, things tend to change in meaning. We are bringing a healthy debate to the audience,” ANI quuoted Hussain as saying.

Meanwhile, director Tushar Amrish Goel described the collaboration between Rawal and Hussain as central to the film’s tone.

As of Wednesday, the Delhi High Court has not stayed the release of The Taj Story, meaning it is still set to hit theatres on Friday.