India News

There’ll be no jobs in a few months: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi added that 90% of employment in India is generated by an unorganised economy.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 04:24 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi was addressing party workers in Chhattisgarh via video conference on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi was addressing party workers in Chhattisgarh via video conference on Thursday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday contended that the country will not be able to give employment to its people in the next few months because the unorganised sector is being destroyed by the Union government.

Gandhi, who was speaking to party workers in Chhattisgarh via video conference on the birth anniversary of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, said the he was mocked when he had warned about the impact of Covid-19 on the country’s economy, but his comments were proven to be correct.

“… The people who are running small and medium industries will be destroyed after this lockdown and this country will not be able to give employment to its youth…You will see it… Just like when I said that coronavirus would have a severe impact on the economy, media laughed at me..Wait for six–seven months you will see this happening,” Gandhi said.

He added that 90% of employment in India is generated by an unorganised economy.

“Modi ji destroyed this system...one by one companies will fall and small and medium businesses will collapse which has already started…This country will not be able to provide employment to youth in the coming days. It will be for the first time in the Indian history, our country will not be able to give jobs to its youth because the small and medium business sector will be destroyed,” he said.

Reacting to his remarks, senior Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and spokesperson Sacchinand Upsane, said: “ Rahul Gandhi is should first settle the problems of his own party and the states where his party is ruling. Secondly, the most of the problems which the country is facing is because of Congress party, and everyone knows this.”

