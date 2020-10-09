e-paper
Home / India News / ‘They bring happiness to countless lives’: PM Modi greets India Post Office team on World Post Day

‘They bring happiness to countless lives’: PM Modi greets India Post Office team on World Post Day

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad also extended congratulations to the employees of India Post for their service even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:24 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to employees of India Post on the occasion of World Post Day.
Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to employees of India Post on the occasion of World Post Day.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to employees of India Post on the occasion of World Post Day.

“We are extremely proud of the @IndiaPostOffice Team for their efforts to connect India. They bring happiness to countless lives. On #WorldPostDay, greetings to them and their families. Best wishes for all future endeavours,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“On #WorldPostDay, I want to congratulate all the employees of @IndiaPostOffice - the largest postal network in the world, for their stellar service to citizens even during the pandemic. My tribute to those employees who lost their lives during the pandemic while serving the nation,” the Union Minister tweeted.

He also shared a video that narrated the contributions made by India Post employees in the last few months.

