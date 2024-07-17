‘They say militancy is ending, we don't see it happening’: Omar Abdullah on J&K terror attacks spike

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, said that the Doda incident was not the first but one of many instances of Jammu being under attack in the past year, according to news agency PTI. Omar Abdullah said that the Jammu and Kashmir DGP should leave politics to the politicians and focus on doing his job (File)

The former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir questioned the Centre over alleged inaction in the spike in terrorist activity in the region.

He said, “When you ask about Doda, it looks like it has happened for the first time. But the truth is that in the last year, there have been continuous attacks in Jammu region, at many places.”

Abdullah also urged the government and police forces to take responsibility for the situation.

“About 55 soldiers have been killed. In this situation, we are forced to ask - what the government is doing. They say that militancy is ending, but we don't see it happening. Nobody said about the steps to curb it. Action should be taken," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain had expressed his opinion on Tuesday, alleging that regional political parties were responsible for Pakistan's ‘successful’ infiltration into society. He also accused mainstream parties in the region of cultivating terror networks for their own electoral gains.

In response to the DGP's comments, Abdullah stated that, “DGP made a political statement. It is better to leave politics on politicians. He should talk about the steps taken to control militancy. He should do his job and let us do our job.”

Assistant DGP Vijay Kumar, also made a statement on Wednesday, clarifying that the Jammu and Kashmir police would remain an ‘apolitical, impartial force’.