‘They should not look…’: How Jagdeep Dhankhar praised farmers for their contribution to India's growth

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that farmers play a crucial role in India's growth, emphasising that no one can undermine their contribution to the country's development. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Representative image (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2025_000217B)(Sansad TV)

Addressing Akhil Mewar Region Jat Mahasabha in Chittorgarh, Dhankhar said that farmers possess both political and economic strength.

He urged them to stand on their own, saying that a strong economic position for farmers translates into national prosperity.

“When the economic situation of farmers improves, the country's situation improves. After all, farmers are the providers, and they should not look to anyone or depend on anyone for help, because farmers, with their strong hands, possess political strength and economic capability,” PTI quoted Dhankhar as saying.

Also Read: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar warns against forces seeking to ‘amplify caste, class divides’

“No matter what happens, no matter how many obstacles arise, no one can undermine the role of farmers in India's journey towards development. Today's governance system bows to the farmers,” he added.

Reflecting on the Jat reservation movement of 25 years ago, Dhankhar acknowledged the efforts of the Jat community in advancing social justice and highlighted their success in entering administrative services.

‘730 Agricultural Science Centres’

The Vice President encouraged farmers to fully utilise the more than 730 Agricultural Science Centres available to them. He said, “There are over 730 Agricultural Science Centres to help farmers. Don't leave them alone, go there and ask them, 'What services will you offer us?' Learn about new technologies and government policies.”

The Vice President also added the importance of farmers' involvement in trade and adding value to agricultural products.

“Why isn't the farmer increasing the value of their products? Several businesses are running on the products of farmers, like flour mills, oil mills, and many more. We should collaborate and make sure the farmer focuses on livestock. I feel great joy when dairies expand. There should be more growth in this sector,” he added.

'My appeal is to farmers…'

He also called on the youth, particularly those from farming families, to explore agricultural entrepreneurship. He said, “My appeal is to farmers to the sons and daughters of farmers. Agricultural production is the world's largest and most precious trade. Why are farmers not involved in the trade of their products? Why aren't they participating in it? Our youth is talented.”

The Vice President urged farmers to invest effort in other areas, exploring cooperatives and agricultural businesses, as well as other inputs that could contribute to their work, leading to long-term financial benefits.

(With PTI inputs)