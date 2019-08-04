Thief beaten to death in Rajasthan by villagers, four arrested

india

Four persons accused of beating a thief to death in Rajasthan’s Raneela village were arrested, police said on Sunday.

Late Friday night, a thief identified as Khushiram Meena (30), native of Karauli district, was allegedly beaten to death by residents of Raneela village falling under jurisdiction of Bamanwas police station area.

Bamanwas deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Manoj Kumar Sharma said that the four arrested accused have been identified as Sher Singh Meena, Dhan Singh Meena, Kamlesh Meena and Bhavani Singh Meena. Age of all accused is between 25 and 30 years. They were booked under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code on Saturday night.

“As per preliminary investigation, we have found that on Friday night around 9.45pm, the thief Khushiram along with his accomplices stole a bike of one person identified as Jeetram Meena from his shop in Bamanwas village. Jeetram saw the accused going towards Raneela village and informed his relatives in the village. At 10.15pm, some villagers of Raneela caught hold of Khushiram and beat him leading to his death,” said Madan Lal Meena, station house officer (SHO) of Bamanwas police station.

He added that police received an alert around 10.30am that an un-identified person is lying on side of the road. Within 20 minutes, a team from police station reached the spot and found that the victim was dead. After which his body was kept in mortuary of government hospital.

On Saturday morning, police identified the victim and when checked his records, they found that more than dozen cases of thefts are registered against him across various police stations of Sawai Madhopur and Karauli.

When police went to hand over Khushiram’s body to his family members in Nangal Sherpur village of Karauli district, they refused to accept the body saying that he had ended all his relationship with the family members years back.

“Police tried to convince the family members to take the body and proceed with further rituals but they denied. After which his post-mortem was done by the panchayat members,” told the SHO.

