Third accused in Visva Bharati violence arrested from Jharkhand

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:43 IST

One more student from Bengal’s Visva Bharati was arrested from Jharkhand on Sunday in connection with the violence on campus that left two students injured on the night of January 15. Two students were arrested earlier.

Authorities at the state’s only central university have moved the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for security on the campus at Santiniketan in Birbhum district. The Prime Minister is the chancellor of Visva Bharati which was set up by Rabindranath Tagore.

The third student to be arrested is Sulabh Karmakar, who studies history. Earlier, two students, Achintya Bagdi and Saber Ali were arrested.

On January 15, a fortnight after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students were attacked allegedly by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), at least two supporters of the Students Federation of India (SFI) were allegedly beaten up by ABVP members inside the Visva Bharati campus.

On January 8, Left-wing students gheraoed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta at Visva Bharati when he was invited to speak at a seminar on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The students demanded the resignation of Bidyut Chakrabarty, the vice chancellor.

The authorities have formed a three-member committee, headed by a former chief justice of the Calcutta high court, to probe both incidents. The committee will submit its report within a month.