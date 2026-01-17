Thiruvalluvar day: BJP’s tribute evokes old row

Union home minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu BJP’s former state president K Annamalai revived an old controversy on Friday by using portraits of saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes and holy ash even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi only paid tributes to him without using any photo. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin offers floral tributes to the Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day, in Chennai on Friday. (@mkstalin)

The BJP and ruling DMK have sparred over this several times in the past as the state government’s official image of Thiruvalluvar is clad in white robes without any religious marking. His birth anniversary on Friday, which is part of the Pongal festival celebrations in Tamil Nadu, is observed as Thiruvalluvar Day. This comes a day after Shah deleted his tweet greeting people for Thiruvalluvar Day on Thursday after the DMK pointed to it criticising that the BJP doesn’t understand Tamils and Tamil Nadu as it was Pongal day on Thursday.

“On Thiruvalluvar day, I offer my solemn tributes to the great sage. Thiruvalluvar Ji’s life and works epitomised the highest virtues of our civilisation and illuminated the path to pious life and harmonious society. His legacy will continue to guide us on our journey to greatness,” Shah posted on Friday with an image of the saint clad in saffron robe and holy ash. Sharing a similar photo on X, Annamalai posted: “May the Thirukkural, which guides us across all eras, shine as a guiding light in everyone’s life. May the glory of Tamil and the fame of the Thirukkural spread across the world.”

“Today, on Thiruvalluvar Day, paying homage to the versatile Thiruvalluvar, whose works and ideals inspire innumerable people,” Modi posted on X accompanied by a one minute visual of his visit to TN’s giant statue of the saint-philosopher and his speeches on him. “He believed in a society that is harmonious and compassionate. He personifies the best of Tamil culture. I urge you all to read the Tirukkural, which gives a glimpse of the outstanding intellect of the great Thiruvalluvar.”

BJP’s ally AIADMK stuck to the image recognised by the state of a white robe and no religious ash. “Thiruvalluvar, presented the wisdom spoken in Tamil as a universal scripture for the world,” AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said.

Last year, while Modi and Shah stuck to the state recognised image, Annamalai and governor RN Ravi posted Thiruvalluvar in saffron. “The present image of Thiruvalluvar was approved by the Tamil Nadu government It was after a consensus with some great Tamil scholars, that the present image of Thiruvalluvar was approved by the state government,” said a DMK leader. Different leaders of the BJP are portraying a different picture in a calculated political move, the DMK leader added. “Because of such acts is why they are not succeeding here in Tamil Nadu,” the DMK leader said.

DMK president and chief minister MK Stalin also paid tributes to Thiruvalluvar in a white robe without any holy ash. He had previously accused the BJP of attempting to saffronise everything and said that no one can taint the saint whose vision was social justice.