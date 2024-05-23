This election is to save country’s democracy and Constitution: Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged voters in Delhi to ensure victory of Congress and INDIA bloc alliance candidates. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4. (PTI photo)

In her video address to people, Gandhi called the current Lok Sabha polls important and stressed the need for voters in Delhi to exercise their franchise.

“This is a very important election. This election is to save the country’s democracy and Constitution. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation, and attacks on constitutional institutions. You have to play your role in this fight,” she said in her statement.

“Every single vote of yours will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and build an equitable and equal India in a golden future,” Gandhi said, underlining the pressing issues the Congress has been flagging in its electoral campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

“I appeal to you to ensure that the candidates of Congress and INDIA bloc alliance win with a huge margin in all the seven seats of Delhi,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi, who shifted to the Rajya Sabha after serving the Lok Sabha for 25 years, has taken part in one rally in Rae Bareli to campaign for the party.

Congress has fielded three candidates in Delhi while its alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the remaining four seats.

The party has given tickets to Kanhaiya Kumar for North East Delhi, JP Agarwal for Chandni Chowk and Udit Raj in North West Delhi constituencies respectively.

Delhi will go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase and the results will be announced on June 4.