‘You're in Gurugram, not Delhi’: SHO booked over woman advocate’s shocking allegations

A Station House Officer (SHO) of Haryana's Gurugram has been booked under several sections, including rape, over a woman advocate's complaint that she was abused and made to sit in police station till 3 am on May 22. The Zero FIR—filed at the Subzi Mandi police station in Delhi on May 22—is based on a complaint by a woman advocate practicing at the Tis Hazari Court.(Pixabay/Representative)

Delhi Police has lodged a Zero FIR against the SHO of Gurugram Police and other police personnel under sections including rape, outraging modesty, insult of a woman, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, according to ANI news agency.

What the advocate alleged

The Zero FIR—filed at the Subzi Mandi police station in Delhi on May 22—is based on a complaint by a woman advocate practicing at the Tis Hazari Court.

The alleged incident reportedly took place at the Sector 50 police station in Gurugram.

As per the complaint, the woman lawyer stated that she was physically assaulted, abused, and detained at the police station till 3–3:30 am. She also alleged that her modesty was outraged and that she was threatened by the SHO himself.

Started with wife of advocate's client stopping their car

The advocate claimed that on May 21, she had accompanied her client to the Sector 51 Women’s Police Station in Gurugram for an investigation in a case filed by his wife.

After the investigation, while they were returning to Delhi, the client’s wife intercepted their car and began abusing them. She allegedly threw a stone at the car window, the complainant alleged.

The lawyer and her client then contacted the police emergency helpline (112) and went to the Sector 50 police station to file a complaint. While the client was drafting the complaint, a woman constable allegedly tried to stop him. When the advocate objected, she was allegedly taken forcibly to the SHO's room.

‘This is Gurugram, not Delhi’

According to the FIR registered by Delhi Police, the SHO threatened her, saying, "You are standing in Gurugram, not in Delhi. 365 lawyers come here daily. I will teach you advocacy. You don't know our power, I will do whatever I want."

The FIR further states that the SHO then ordered the woman constable to leave the room. The advocate was later detained at the station and released on police bail in the early hours of the next morning. A case was also reportedly filed against her by the Gurugram police.

Efforts to contact the SHO through his official mobile number and the landline of the police station were unsuccessful, according to the ANI report.

A Zero FIR allows registration of an FIR at any police station regardless of jurisdiction, and it is later transferred to the appropriate station for investigation.