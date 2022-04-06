‘This journey of 42 years…’: On BJP's foundation day, Amit Shah's message to party workers

Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to party workers on its 42nd foundation day. “The BJP's 42-year-long journey has been one of national service, upliftment and reconstruction. Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji , the BJP has become a means of fulfil the aspirations of crores of poor, farmers, downtrodden and women of the country for 7 decades,” Shah posted in Hindi on Twitter.

भाजपा की ये 42 वर्षों की यात्रा राष्ट्रसेवा, राष्ट्रउत्थान व राष्ट्रीय पुनर्निर्माण की यात्रा रही है।



और 2014 से @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा 7 दशकों से वंचित देश के करोड़ों गरीबों, किसानों, वंचितों और महिलाओं की आकाँक्षाओं की पूर्ति का साधन बनी है। #SthapnaDiwas — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2022

“Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji and chairmanship of @JPNadda ji, we are constantly working for the welfare of the nation. I wish all party workers on foundation day,” the former party president said in another tweet.

BJP national president JP Nadda, too, extended greetings to party ‘karyakartas’ on this occasion.

Meanwhile, at 10am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party cadre on its 42nd anniversary. “Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party. We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly. At 10 AM tomorrow will be addressing fellow Karyakartas. Do join…,” he posted a day ago.

Formed on April 6, 1942 from the erstwhile Jana Sangh, the Bharatiya Janata Party is one of the only two pan-India political parties in the country, the other being the Congress, which came into existence on December 28, 1885. The BJP has served five terms at the Centre, where it is currently in power; in 2014, it returned to power after 10 years in opposition and was re-elected in 2019. Party co-founder and stalwart Atal Bihari Vajapyee was the first Prime Minister from the BJP, while Narendra Modi has been in the post since 2014.