This time it’s vrikshasana: PM Modi tweets third yoga video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the third video of his animated version doing a yoga routine on Friday, weeks ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

The Prime Minister has so far tweeted two such videos showing him performing the trikonasana or triangle and tadasana or the palm tree postures. In the latest video, he demonstrated the vrikshasana.

“How beneficial is vrikshasana for our body and mind? Let’s see in this video,” Modi tweeted along with the hashtag YogaDay2019 on Friday.

The voiceover in the 2.19-minute video takes through the asana, lists the benefits and dos and don’ts of doing the posture. It has been ‘liked’ by 2,600 people and retweeted by 12,300 users since it was posted at around 8am.

Tens of thousands have joined Prime Minister Modi to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in the last five years across the country as well as the world as he pushed for the annual event after winning a massive mandate in 2014.

Prime Minister had posted several video clips on various yoga asanas last year as well.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 10:04 IST