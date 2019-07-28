‘Kashmiris want development, hatred won’t succeed’, PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that people of Kashmir want to join the mainstream of development and those trying to spread hate and obstruct development works in Kashmir will never succeed.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, he cited a recent government exercise - the “Back to village” programme held in June in Jammu and Kashmir that drew enthusiastic response from in remote villages in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag where government officials had gone to discuss development schemes with locals.

“It shows how keen people of Kashmir are to join mainstream of development... Such programmes and people’s participation in them show that people of Kashmir want good governance…. the power of development is stronger than the might of bullets and bombs,” he said in his 25-minute address.

“It is clear that those who wish to spread hatred and pose hurdles will never succeed in their sinister plans,” PM Modi said.

He also hailed the hospitality of Kashmiris saying that over three lakh pilgrims have completed the Amarnath yatra since July 1 and hoped that tourism will get a boost in the state.

Modi also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission and said it will inspire the country’s youth towards science and innovation.

Chandrayaan 2 lifted off on July 22, a week after the original launch plan was scrapped because of a snag.

“I strongly believe that you would have felt immensely proud on India’s achievement beyond the skies in outer space. The successful launch by our scientists despite the early setback is unprecedented,” Modi said.

He hailed the lunar space mission for its home grown capability.

“Chandrayaan 2 is Indian to the core. It is purely Indian in heart and spirit. It is a totally swadeshi and home grown mission. We are now eagerly waiting for September, when Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan will land on lunar surface….We must have faith in our talent and capacity.”

“I am confident that Chandrayaan 2 will inspire our youth towards science and innovation,” Modi said

The Prime Minister also mentioned floods in several parts of the state and assured those affected by floods that Centre was working with state governments to provide relief.

The PM also hailed Meghalaya for becoming the first state to have formulated its own water-policy. “I congratulate Meghalaya govt. In Haryana, crops that require meagre water are being encouraged. Farmers thus are saved from suffering losses, he said.

