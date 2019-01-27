‘Those who cheated the country will be brought to justice’: PM Narendra Modi in Madurai

In an indirect attack at the various alliances being formed across the country by political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that it did not matter how big a group they formed, he would continue to stand with the poor.

Speaking at a public meeting in Madurai after laying the foundation stone of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences, PM Modi said that the union government is taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism.

“Any person who has cheated or looted the country shall be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in india or abroad,” Modi said in a reference to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

“All those who were used to making deals in government contracts, defence deals and welfare schemes are now facing the music. That is why they are all coming together, they say that keeping aside all other consideration, they must unite to remove this watchman,” he said. (Follow live updates here)

“However big a group they form out of fear and negativity, Narendra Modi will stand firmly with the poor. I call upon the people of Madurai and the youth of Tamil Nadu to reject these forces of negativity,” Modi said.

He also hit out at those who were opposing the 10 per cent reservation bill that was passed by Parliament on the last day of the Winter session.

He said that the Union government was committed to provide employment opportunities and education to all segments of society and that it was with this spirit that the government brought in the 10 per cent reservation bill in government jobs and education.

“It is unfortunate that an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust is being created by a few people in Tamil Nadu, to serve their own selfish interests,” he said while speaking about the 10 per cent reservation bill.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 14:02 IST