Those who fired at me were also the ones who killed Mahatma: Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh

MEERUT: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over an attack on his convoy earlier in the week and said that those who fired shots at his car were also the ones “who killed Mahatma Gandhi”.

On Thursday, Owaisi’s car was fired upon at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Hapur district of west Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for a party candidate. Two men were arrested in connection with the attack.

“…Those who fired bullets (on his vehicle) were also the ones who killed [Mahatma] Gandhi. I talk about the rights of the people, hence the bullets were fired. I talk about the stake (of Muslims), so the shot was fired. When I talk within the ambit of the Constitution, the evildoers cannot tolerate it… If one Owaisi dies, I bequeath you to produce lakhs of Owaisi,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

The Centre had decided to give ‘Z category’ security to the AIMIM leader after the attack but he turned it down saying in Parliament that he would rather have freedom.

“How logical it is to provide me Z security if the BJP [government] can’t protect the common man? Guns can’t stop me. I do not want security, I want a share. Make Muslims of India and the poor A category citizens,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP also appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure a fair probe into the incident.

“I’d like to ask UP CM to please probe properly. Your government invoked NSA over a cricket match.Give justice in this case too,UP’s public will then know that you’re independent. If this radicalisation prevails, it can be converted to terrorism and communalism,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Uttar Pradesh BJP’s media co-incharge Himanshu Dubey, however, said, “Owaisi made a comment on UP’s law and order. He must also admit that the assailants who fired at his vehicle were arrested within 24 hours. The government also offered to beef up his security because we don’t do politics on such issues. He would do well to recall his previous statements and apologise for those remarks.”