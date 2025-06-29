Those who imposed Emergency also intended to keep judiciary as slave: PM Modi

New Delhi: Those who imposed Emergency in the country not only murdered the Constitution but also intended to make the judiciary their puppet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, adding the many examples of inhumane atrocities on a large number of people during that period can never be forgotten. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Modi made the remarks during the 123rd episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government marked June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency.

“Those who imposed Emergency not only murdered our constitution but also had the intention to keep the judiciary as their slave. During this period, people were tormented on a large scale. There are many such examples of this, which can never be forgotten,” he said.

The broadcast also featured audio clips of former prime ministers like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Morarji Desi as well as other political leaders speaking against the imposition of Emergency in June 1975 by the then Indira Gandhi-led Congress government.

“Many people were subjected to severe torture. Under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act ), anyone could be summarily arrested. Students too were harassed. Freedom of expression was also stifled. Thousands of people who were arrested during that period were subjected to such inhumane atrocities,” Modi said. “But it is the strength of the people of India… they did not bow down, did not break down and did not accept any compromise with democracy. Finally, the people at large won – the Emergency was lifted and those who imposed the Emergency were defeated.”

Modi urged people to remember those who fought the Emergency, who serve as inspiration for people to remain vigil to keep the Constitution “strong and enduring”.

“Just a few days ago, the imposition of Emergency on the country completed its 50 years. We countrymen have observed the ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’. We should always remember all those people who fought the Emergency with fortitude. This inspires us to remain constantly vigilant to keep our Constitution strong and enduring,” he said.

Modi also celebrated the milestone of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring India free of trachoma –– a bacterial infection of the eyes. He said, “I am very happy to share with you that WHO has declared India Trachoma free. India now has become a Trachoma free country. This is the result of the hard work of lakhs of people who fought this disease tirelessly; without a break. This success belongs to our health workers.”

In parallel, the Prime Minister cited an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, which pointed out that over 64% of India’s population –– approximately 950 million citizens –– now benefits from at least one social security scheme, a surge from less than 250 million beneficiaries in 2015.

”In India, from health to social security, the country is moving ahead with the feeling of saturation in every field. This is also a great picture of social justice. These successes have instilled a belief that the coming times will be even better; India will become even stronger at every step,” Modi said.

Modi further lauded the region of Bodoland in Assam, for leveraging football as a catalyst for transformation, highlighting the ongoing Bodoland CEM Cup involving over 3,700 teams and 70,000 players, including significant female participation.

He celebrated Meghalaya’s Eri Silk receiving a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, describing the “Ahimsa Silk” –– produced without harming silkworms –– as a heritage product with global potential: “The tribes here, especially the people of the Khasi community, have preserved it for generations and have also enriched it with their skills. This silk has many specialities that make it different from other fabrics. Its most special feature is the way it is made,” he said.

Concluding the address, Modi extended greetings to doctors and chartered accountants ahead of their respective recognition days on July 1st, calling them “pillars of society.” He also confirmed communication with Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, saying that he will talk more about the mission in his next episode.