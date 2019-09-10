e-paper
Three armed goons loot Rs 15 lakh from bank in Uttar Pradesh

The trio, who had their faces covered, barged into the Syndicate Bank branch and thrashed a peon before looting the money including Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter and Rs 6 lakh from a locked almirah, SP Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Baghpat
Three armed miscreants looted Rs 15 lakh from a bank in Gavana village under Chhaprauli Police Station.
Three armed miscreants looted Rs 15 lakh from a bank in Gavana village under Chhaprauli Police Station. (Twitter: rampurpolice)
         

Three armed miscreants looted Rs 15 lakh from a bank in Gavana village under Chhaprauli Police Station area here on Monday evening.

The trio, who had their faces covered, barged into the Syndicate Bank branch and thrashed a peon before looting the money including Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter and Rs 6 lakh from a locked almirah, SP Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.

On the complaint of the manager Harvendra Singh, an FIR was registered against the three unknown persons and efforts on to nab them, he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 08:51 IST

