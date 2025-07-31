Three engineering students dead after auto-truck collision in Bihar

At least three engineering students were killed and two others injured after an autorickshaw with passengers on board hit a truck in Bihar's Jamui district, police said on Thursday. According to locals, all five students of the government-run engineering college in Lakhisarai were going in an autorickshaw to catch a train.(Pexel)

The accident took place on the Lakhisarai-Jamui state highway this morning near Manjhuwe village when the collision took place between the two vehicles, an officer said.

"Three students died on the spot after the vehicle, in which they were travelling, rammed into a stationary truck, while two others sustained injuries," DIG (Munger) Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

The injured were taken to the nearest government hospital, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, he said.

According to locals, the accident took place when all five students of the government-run engineering college in Lakhisarai were going in an autorickshaw to catch a train.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased, another officer said, adding that the autorickshaw driver managed to flee the spot immediately after the accident.