Three jawans injured in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

ByHT News Desk
Aug 04, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Three jawans have been injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir

Three jawans have been injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Security personnel conduct a search operation in Kulgam.(ANI file)
“Three (03) jawans got injured in the #encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment. Search in the area intensifies. Further details shall follow”, a J&K police spokesperson said.

The encounter broke out in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district.

In another development, an army jawan who was reported missing from Kulgam last week was recovered on Thursday. Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh, went missing on Saturday from his native Kulgam district while he was on leave.

"Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Although police did not divulge any details about Wani's missing case earlier, there were fears that he might have been abducted by terrorists.

