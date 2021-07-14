Three militants, including Pak LeT commander, killed in gunfight in Pulwama

Three militants, including a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district during the early hours on Wednesday, officials said.

“Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira killed alongwith two local terrorists. Congratulations to police and security forces,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Police said the gunfight started in Pulwama town post-midnight when a joint party of security forces started searches following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“A joint operation was launched last night based on J&K Police inputs. The area was cordoned and contact was established, “ said an army spokesperson.

Also Watch | Army jawan killed in gunfight during encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama

“Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. Searches are going on,” police said in a tweet.

Security forces have eliminated many militants this month alone. On July 10, three LeT militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

On July 8, police said four militants were killed in two separate gunfights in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in South Kashmir.

On July 7, Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Mehrajuddin Halwai was killed hours after his detention by security forces in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Police said that he was killed after he was taken to locate his weapon from a hideout where he allegedly picked up his rifle and started firing.